Lee Se-young talks about how her character in ‘The Red Sleeve’ changed her

Actress Lee Se-young has shared her thoughts on her The Red Sleeve character, Seong Deok-im.

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, Lee described Deok-im as “a strong-willed court lady who takes pride in what she does.” “When she swore to protect Yi-san until he becomes king, she went against her goal of wanting to live a long and thin life,” she explained, as translated by Soompi. “I thought this was very brave of her.”

The actress also shared that, while she preferred to keep her work and personal life separate, her portrayal of Deok-im had inspired her to make a few changes to her mindset. “Deok-im lived in an era where there were limits to what she could decide for herself. However, she wanted to be her own leader and decide things for herself,” Lee elaborated.

“I started to wonder about whether or not I’m truly making decisions for myself in my own life. I realised that regardless of the result, my sense of achievement and perspective would change if I start to have this mindset,” shared the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee revealed that she often gets asked about what her character in the drama would be doing today if she had survived. “My character, Seong Deok-im, died in the drama, so it breaks my heart,” the actress explained. “However, I think Deok-im and Yi-san (portrayed 2PM’s Lee Junho) know each other’s feelings so well that they’ll be doing fine together.”

Lee, alongside Junho, Lee Deok-hwa and other members of The Red Sleeve cast, will be reuniting for a Lunar New Year special titled Holding On To The Red Sleeve. The special program is set to air on January 31 at 11:10pm KST and will be hosted by singer Jang Yoon-jung, TV personality Do Kyung-wan and ZE:A’s Hwang Kwang-hee.