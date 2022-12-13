Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi to host upcoming idol survival show ‘Peak Time’

South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi has been revealed as the host of JTBC’s upcoming idol survival series Peak Time.

On December 12, JTBC revealed that Lee will host the upcoming series, where a cast of already-debuted male K-pop idols will compete for the title of “Worldwide Idol”. The participants of Peak Time are from rookie boybands or acts that are currently inactive or disbanded and who are hoping for a second chance in the spotlight.

“Lee is the best host who is irreplaceable in terms of his excellence and of course, his unrivalled music capacity to sympathise with and represent what the contestants are going through in the show,” said JTBC, per KoreaJoongAngDaily.

“As he’s done with Sing Again, he will show, once again, synergy with the contestants on this show,” it added. Peak Time will reportedly premiere some time in early 2023.

From 2020 to 2022, Lee hosted two seasons of JTBC’s Sing Again, a similar programme which brought anonymous singers into the spotlight. He also hosted Mnet’s Produce 48 back in 2018, which saw the formation of Korean-Japanese project girl group IZ*ONE through national voting.

Lee has been in the headlines recently for a dispute with his longtime agency Hook Entertainment over allegedly unpaid profits. He has since filed to terminate his contract with the agency.