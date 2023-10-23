Lee Sun-kyun drops out of K-drama ‘No Way Out’ amid drug investigation controversy

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for starring in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has dropped out of the upcoming K-drama No Way Out amid an ongoing drug investigation.

The production team behind No Way Out confirmed in a statement to Sports Chosun today (October 23) that Lee Sun-kyun would no longer appear in the upcoming K-drama series. The actor had been announced as part of the cast in August 2023, per Soompi.

“Following the unpleasant incident involving Lee Sun Kyun last week, it is expected that it will take a considerable length of time for this situation to be cleared up, leading to him dropping out of the show,” the production team said in a statement, as translated by Koreaboo.

“The production company has accepted the actor’s position after coming to an agreement with his agency,” the team behind No Way Out added. It also noted that filming for the K-drama is currently ongoing and will proceed as scheduled.

Last week, Lee Sun-kyun became caught up in an ongoing high-profile drug use case in South Korea after media reports, by outlets such as Yonhap News Agency and more, confirmed that the actor was linked to the investigation.

At the time, his agency HODU&U Entertainment said that it was “checking the veracity of the suspicions raised against Lee, and will fully cooperate with any future police investigation”.

Lee Sun-kyun shot to worldwide fame in 2019 for his role in Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning film Parasite, for which the actor won a Screen Actors Guild Award for, along with his castmates.