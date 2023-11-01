Lee Sung-min’s life turns upside down in new trailer for ‘A Bloody Lucky Day’

TVING has dropped a brand-new trailer for its upcoming original K-drama A Bloody Lucky Day, starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Yeon-seok.

The new glimpse into the upcoming series was shared by South Korean streaming platform TVING earlier today (November 1). The show stars Lee Sung-min (Juvenile Justice, Reborn Rich), Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist, Dr. Romantic) and Lee Jung-eun (Parasite, Daily Dose of Sunshine) as its leads.

A Bloody Lucky Day centres around Oh Taek (Lee Sung-min), a taxi driver who suddenly has a prophetic dream about pigs, which is said to bring in good fortune. The same day, a mysterious man boards his vehicle and asks to be taken to the port city of Mokpo in exchange for ₩1million (approximately £600). Believing his dream to have come true, Oh Taek accepts the offer, only to be tossed into the complex web of a horrific murder case.

The new trailer explains the series’ main premise, changing drastically in tone once the mysterious man, played by Yoo Yeon-seok, boards Oh Taek’s taxi. In a drastic turn of events, the trailer shows the sheer mess Oh Taek has been unwittingly roped into, while the mother of the murder victim planning a gruesome revenge against her son’s killer.

A Bloody Lucky Day is based on a popular webcomic of the same name by illustrator who goes by the pen name Aporia. The six-part series will be broadcast both on TVING and Korean cable network tvN, with premiere dates of November 24 and November 20 respectively. Episodes of the series will air on tvN on Mondays and Tuesdays thereafter, and will also be uploaded to TVING every Friday.

The series marks director Pil Gam-seong’s first foray into television production, after she made her directorial debut in 2021 with the action movie Hostage: Missing Celebrity. The film boasted a star-studded cast inclusive of Lee Yoo-mi, Lee Ho-jung, Kim Jae-bum, Hwang Jung-min and more.

