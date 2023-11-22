South Korean actress Lee Young-ae donates ₩50million to humanitarian relief in Gaza

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae has donated ₩50million (roughly US$38,000) to the Korean Red Cross toward emergency humanitarian relief for Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Korean Red Cross announced yesterday (November 21) that the actress had donated ₩50million to aid humanitarian efforts for children affected in the Gaza strip. According to the Red Cross, Lee’s donation will be used send relief supplies and medical support.

In a brief statement released with the Red Cross’ announcement, Lee said, as translated by Koreaboo: “My heart breaks with the sad news that keeps coming every day. I hope this can be of any help to children across the border who have lost their families and are suffering from painful devastation.”

배우 이영애님이 이스라엘-가자지구 교전으로 피해를 입은 어린이들을 지원하기 위해 기부금 5천만원을 기부해주셨습니다 이영애님께서 전달해주신 성금은 국제적십자운동을 통해 피해지역 아동의 의료지원, 구호품 전달 등 구호활동에 사용될 예정입니다 이영애님은 지난 8월에도 하와이주 마우이섬… pic.twitter.com/E2shoOCo0o — 대한적십자사(Korean Red Cross) (@KoreanRedCross) November 21, 2023

Advertisement

According to a recent report published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on November 20, the airstrikes and bombings across the Gaza strip has resulted in an ongoing death toll of 11,078 since October 7, 40.6 per cent of which were children.

Aside from her illustrious acting career, Lee Young-ae is known for her philanthropy. She previously donated a similar amount to the victims of forest fires that took place in Maui, Hawaii earlier this year, and has also made monetary contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and to refugees from the Ukraine war.

In other news, Amazon Prime recently released a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama, My Man Is Cupid, starring Nana and Jang Dong-yoon. The series is slated to premiere exclusively on the platform on December 1.