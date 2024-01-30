Lee Young-ae to reprise ‘Jewel in the Palace’ role in new K-drama

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae will be reprising her role as Dae Jang-geum from Jewel in the Palace in a brand-new K-drama.

In a statement today (January 30) to eDaily (per Soompi), Lee Young-ae’s agency Fantagio confirmed that the actress will be reprising her breakout role as Dae Jang-geum from the 2003 K-drama Jewel in the Palace in an upcoming production.

The agency said that the actress had been cast in the role since last June, and that it recently signed a contract with a scriptwriter for the upcoming K-drama, tentatively titled Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum (romanised title). Production on the series is expected to begin in October this year.

Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum is reportedly be a sequel to 2003’s Jewel in the Palace and will follow the titular lead character of Dae Jang-geum as she take on her new role as a uniyeo (or a female physician). The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Since Jewel in the Palance, Lee Young-ae has only starred in a handful of projects. They include the critically acclaimed 2005 film Lady Vengeance, as well as recent K-dramas such as Maestra: Strings of Truth and Inspector Koo.

In other K-drama news, South Korean singer-songwriter IU and actor Park Bo-gum have been announced as the stars of Netflix’s new original series, When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Meanwhile, Squid Game breakout star Park Hae-soo is set to make his Hollywood debut in the new Prime Video spy series, Butterfly.