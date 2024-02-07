Lee Young-ae’s new K-drama is reportedly not a sequel to ‘Jewel in the Palace’

Lee Young-ae’s upcoming K-drama role will reportedly not be a sequel to her hit 2003 series, Jewel in the Palace.

The upcoming period K-drama, tentatively titled Uinyeo Dae Jang-geum, was previously reported to be a follow-up to Jewel in the Palace, with Lee set to be reprise her original role from that series. She portrayed Dae Jang-geum, the first female royal physician in Korean history, in the 2003 series.

However, Lee Young-ae’s representatives at Fantagio have since clarified that Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum “is a completely different and unrelated project”, per SpoTV News and translated by Soompi. “It is a new [fictional story] based on the historical figure Dae Jang-geum and her history, it does not feature the return of the character from the previous drama.”

Fantagio also went on to note that while a contract has been signed for Lee to star in the upcoming project, “the project is still in the development stage” and that “no definitive decisions have been made yet”.

According to previous announcements, production and filming for Uinyeo Dae Jang-geum is expected to begin in October this year, with the goal of premiering sometime in 2025.

Since Jewel in the Palace, Lee Young-ae has only starred in a handful of projects. They include the critically acclaimed 2005 film Lady Vengeance, as well as recent K-dramas such as Maestra: Strings of Truth and Inspector Koo.

In other K-drama news, South Korean actors Im Soo-hyang and Ji Hyun-woo have been cast as leads in an upcoming KBS2 drama, tentatively titled Beauty and the Devoted.

Beauty and the Devoted will notably be written by Kim Sa-kyung, who previously penned the popular 2021 to 2022 K-drama Young Lady and Gentleman, which also starred Ji Hyun-woo. The new K-drama will be directed by Hong Suk-gu of Homemade Love Story fame.