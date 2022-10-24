‘Will and Grace’ star Leslie Jordan dies, aged 67

Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

The actor, writer and singer starred in Will and Grace, American Horror Story and Hearts Afire among other supporting roles including The Help, Call Me Kat and The Cool Kids.

Jordan crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romain St. on Monday morning (October 24) in Hollywood, Variety reports, adding that it is believed the actor suffered “some sort of medical emergency”.

Advertisement

Screenwriter Jeremy O Harris called the news “so heartbreaking”, and wrote of Jordan: “Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off. You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully!”

This is so heartbreaking. Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off. You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully! RIP LESLIE JORDAN https://t.co/i7e5lzVTvo — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 24, 2022

Star Trek actor George Takei added: “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film.

“The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Jordan also went viral during the coronavirus lockdown for his comedic videos posted on social media.

Advertisement

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos,” Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter wrote. “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

This is a developing news story, check back for more updates shortly