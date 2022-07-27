‘Let The Right One In’ TV series trailer offers another take on the vampire classic

A trailer has been released of Showtime’s TV adaptation of Let The Right One In – check it out below.

Based on the Swedish novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the 2008 film from director Tomas Alfredson, the 10-episode series follows Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Anika Noni Rose), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire.

A synopsis reads: “Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.”

The series also stars Grace Gummer (Mr Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas) and Jacob Buster (Colony).

Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside Seith Mann (Homeland, Blindspotting). Mann has also directed a number of episodes, including the pilot.

Let The Right One In‘s premiere will air October 7 on Showtime in the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

The original film adaptation told the story from the perspective of bullied 12-year-old boy Oskar, who develops a friendship with a mysterious child named Eli.

An American remake titled Let Me In was released in 2010 from director Matt Reeves (The Batman), starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Let Me In is a good film, very enjoyable, quite frightening in places, but if you watch it instead of Let The Right One In then you’re a total idiot.”