LGBTQ rights group condemns Dave Chappelle “ridiculing trans people” in Netflix special

Dave Chappelle has come under fire from an LGBTQ rights group after he labelled himself a “TERF” in his recent Netflix special.

During his sixth stand-up show with the streaming platform, the comedian addressed the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

“They canceled J.K. Rowling – my God,” Chappelle said in the show. “Effectively, she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a TERF.”

Chappelle continued: “I’m team TERF. I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact.”

Within the same segment, the comedian went on to say that he was “not saying that to say trans women aren’t women” and that “people who watch his specials would know that I never had a problem with transgender people”.

However, his comments have caused LGBTQ rights group GLAAD to take to social media in protest.

“Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalised communities,” it wrote.

“Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

Meanwhile, The National Black Justice Coalition’s executive director David Johns called out Netflix, and demanded that the platform remove the stand-up special.

“It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform,” Johns said in a statement acquired by Deadline.

“With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence.”

Chappelle also spoke out in support of DaBaby during the special. While making reference to the rapper’s recent controversial comments about AIDs and the gay community, for which he has now apologised, the comedian compared the event to a 2018 shooting DaBaby committed that left a 19-year-old dead.

“Part of the LGBTQ+ community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history,” said Chappelle. “He once shot [19-year-old Jaylin Craig] and killed him, in Walmart. This is true.”