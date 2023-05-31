‘The Glory”s Lim Ji-yeon hides secrets in ‘Lies Hidden In My Garden’ teasers

South Korean cable network ENA has released new teasers for its upcoming K-drama series, Lies Hidden in My Garden.

Lies Hidden in My Garden is based on the novel of the same name by Kim Jin-young, and chronicles the lives of two women after they discover something disturbing in a backyard. The series will star The Glory‘s Lim Ji-yeon as Chu Sang-eun, a victim of domestic violence, and Kim Tae-hee as perfect housewife Moon Joo-ran.

The first teaser for Lies Hidden in My Garden opens with Moon staring strangely at her garden, as she wonders: “Don’t you smell some kind of foul odor?” Meanwhile, Chu cleans up glass shards from a broken picture frame, asking: “Have you ever killed someone, by any chance?”

It then cuts to police officers showing up to a gated home on a rainy night, as Moon digs up her garden to investigate the smell. The two women then face off against one another at the end of the teaser.

Similar scenes are seen in the character teasers for Chu Sang-eun and Moon Joo-ran. The brief clips show the two women at a funeral, supposedly for Chu’s abusive husband, as Chu confronts Moon.

Lies Hidden in My Garden is set to premiere June 19 on South Korean cable network ENA. In addition, Prime Video has confirmed to NME that the series will be available on the streaming service in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia on the same day.