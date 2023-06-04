‘Life On Mars’ sequel series ‘Lazarus’ has been scrapped

Lazarus, the planned sequel series to Life On Mars, has been scrapped, its creators have confirmed “with a heavy heart”.

The sequel was confirmed last year and was set to see screenwriter and creator Matthew Graham reunite with writer Ashley Pharoah on the script for the follow-up show.

Taking to Twitter, Graham and Pharoah revealed that the show will now not be moving forwards, due to “hurdles” that were “financial not creative”.

Graham wrote, via his production company Watford & Essex: “Some sad news folks. After many months of planning, we will now not be making Lazarus.

“I can’t go into details but the hurdles were financial not creative. Naturally all who were involved are sick as a jungle full of parrots. Not least myself and [Pharoah].”

He went on: “It was a cracking concept – pertinent to our times. It had a whole new round of things to say about the relationship between the public and the police. And it was bloody funny too. But that as they say is showbiz baby.

“Forgive us if we don’t take questions on the decision or on what happens next for Gene, Sam and the gang. But we wanted to let those who were interested know so that you could instead raise a pint of tan n bitter to the Guv.”

Pharoah then responded: “Really disappointing news but we gave it a proper crack. We’re still thinking of a way to either share the script with you or bring it out in another form. Until then… Pub?”

Life On Mars aired for two seasons between 2006 and 2007 before a three-series spinoff Ashes To Ashes. It tells the story of DI Sam Tyler (John Simm) who had a car accident in the year 2006 and finds himself taken back in time to ’70s Manchester. He learns that he has a boss in the shape of Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister), an old school DCI.

A new series or one-off Life On Mars programme was reportedly previously turned down by the BBC back in 2020, according to Graham’s fellow creator Ashley Pharoah. In 2018, he said it had not made “financial sense” for the corporation to make a mooted ’70s-set Christmas special.