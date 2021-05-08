A first look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for their new Hulu series has been shared.

The actors will be playing the former Playboy star and Mötley Crüe drummer in Pam & Tommy, a new original limited series for Hulu.

The show will follow the pair’s marriage in 1995 through to the birth of their children and the leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

See the first images from the show, which does not yet have a firm release date, below.

Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/4ctdKYEm9F — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) May 7, 2021

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

Also in the cast for the show are Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman, who will play porn impresario Uncle Miltie, Seth Rogen as Rand, the man who infamously stole the sex tape, Taylor Schilling as Rand’s wife, and Andrew Dice Clay as a mobster.

The series will be directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, while Rogen will produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

Across eight episodes, Pam & Tommy will focus on the couple’s romance – as they married each other after only knowing each other for 96 hours – beyond the leaked VHS tape.

Pam & Tommy follows the 2020 release of Motley Crüe biopic The Dirt. Giving the film a one-star review, NME said: “The makers were clearly searching for a narrative to take the edge off the bad behaviour, but The Dirt is a book that glamorised deplorable people doing horrible things to other people.

“The film was doomed from the start: condemn the behaviour and you lose the sense of outrageous fun that it was, presumably, lived in. Edit stories out and the focus falls on what was redacted. Leave everything in and watch the petitions for members’ arrests gather pace online.”