Lily James reached out to Pamela Anderson for ‘Pam & Tommy’ but she didn’t respond

Lily James has said she reached out to Pamela Anderson in preparation to play her in upcoming series Pam & Tommy, but she never responded.

The actor will play Anderson opposite Sebastian Stan as former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the Hulu mini-series, which depicts their marriage and the release of their unauthorised sex tape.

Speaking to Net-a-Porter, James said she was “really hopeful” Anderson would be involved in some capacity, but the former Baywatch star never replied to her.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” James said. “I wish it had been different.

“My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”

She added: “When you recreate any character, you’re taking on another person’s life without necessarily having all the information, so I really have to put huge trust in the director. But I want to provoke a conversation, and I want to be part of these attempts at change.

“I realise a lot of it’s incredibly sensitive and difficult. And so, as an actor, to a certain extent, what you do is make yourself very open to talk to all of that.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sebastian Stan, however, did meet with Lee prior to filming the series.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya), Pam & Tommy also stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier who leaked the sex tape, Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier and Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie.

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will be released February 2 on Hulu in the US. It will be released in the UK on Disney+.