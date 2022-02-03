Lily James says “we’re all complicit” in Pamela Anderson mistreatment

Pam & Tommy star Lily James has said that “we’re all complicit” in the mistreatment of Pamela Anderson.

The actor plays the Baywatch star in the new Disney+ miniseries Pam & Tommy, which chronicles the scandal in which her sex tape with her husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), was stolen and leaked to the world.

The show comments on how Anderson suffered more in terms of media attention as opposed to Lee.

When asked by IndieWire about whether society is “ready to admit our culpability” about the way she was treated, James said: “I’m glad you use the word ‘culpability’ because that was very much our intention with the show was to hold a mirror up to make people look at their own culpability in perpetuating this unhealthy viral internet behaviour.

“We are all complicit and we have to become more aware and sensitive.”

In a three-star review of Pam & Tommy, NME wrote: “There are many things to enjoy about such a glossily nostalgic and bleakly slapstick take on the scandal – from a permanently pouting Lily James’ uncanny resemblance to Playboy favourite Anderson to the showrunners’ obvious dislike of the bratty, impulsive and violent Lee, who would end up in jail for spousal abuse of Anderson.”

James recently defended the show’s “essential” sex scenes, saying they “had to be part of the story”.

“We really felt that the sex scenes had to be a part of the story and had to be essential to the script and progressing their relationship and looking at what happened,” she told The Sun. “It was a really great constant conversation and nothing was set in stone.”

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy are officially streaming on Disney+ now.