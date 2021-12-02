Limited edition ‘Trese’ Funko Pops released, capturing Alexandra Trese in original comic book form

Fans of Netflix’s animated series Trese can now take home a limited-edition Funko Pop of the titular protagonist Alexandra Trese in her original comic book appearance.

The Funko Pop – known as ‘The Chase’ – is in black and white in tribute to the original Trese comic book series, which began in 2005. On Facebook, the toy’s exclusive distributor Filbar’s explained that “The Chase captures the original, black and white look of the character as seen in the comics illustrated by Kajo Baldisimo.”

The limited-edition ‘The Chase’ Funko Pop can only be purchased in a pack of six Alexandra Trese Funko Pops and is available on Filbar’s website or their stores in the Philippines for P4,800. Filbar’s has restricted the in-person purchases of the Funko Pop to six per person, though online purchases will not be limited.

Netflix’s adaptation of Trese was released in June to an enthusiastic viewership and positive reviews, with NME calling it “gloriously rich” and “the best and coolest animated series on Filipino folklore bar none” in our four-star review.

Liza Soberano, who voiced Alexandra Trese in the Filipino version of the show, told NME that her character is “a very brave and badass chick. Even though what she goes through is scary – because of course she’s battling these evil supernatural beings – she’s not afraid of them”.

“It’s very cool to see a female [character] like that because most of the time we see male detectives and these amazing male superheroes.”

Writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo first created the series while they were working together in advertising, stapling together photocopied pages during their lunch hours. The series soon grew bigger than its humble beginnings, winning several local literary awards with the original graphic novel released in North America through publisher Ablaze last year.