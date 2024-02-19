Linda Hamilton says being cast in ‘Stranger Things’ has “ruined” the show for her

Terminator star Linda Hamilton has revealed that she won’t be watching season five of Netflix‘s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things.

In June last year, it was announced that Hamilton has been cast in the final season of the Netflix series, though details surrounding her role are currently kept under wraps. Now, speaking to US Weekly!, the veteran actor has jokingly explained why she won’t be watching the final season of Stranger Things.

A long-time fan of the show, Hamilton shared that she doesn’t think she “belongs” in the Stranger Things universe, likening her casting to imposter syndrome: “I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it. So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

She went on to explain: “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [season 5].”