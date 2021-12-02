Listen to Becky G’s twist on ‘Bella Ciao’ for Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’

A new version of Money Heist’s unofficial theme song, ‘Bella Ciao’, has been released ahead of its final season.

Featured prominently in the Spanish Netflix series, ‘Bella Ciao’ is an Italian protest folk song from the late 19th century, sung by characters Professor and Berlin in Money Heist (also called La Casa de Papel).

According to a statement from the show, the song was included because “the Professor’s whole life revolved around one idea… resistance.”

Ahead of the release of season five part two on Friday (December 3), Becky G has released an extended version of the track under Kemosabe/RCA Records. You can listen to it below.

Along with featuring a reggaeton beat, Becky G sings in Italian for the track and sports a red jumpsuit from the series in the video.

“I have always loved La Casa de Papel and the way this show connected with millions of people across the world,” Becky said. “‘Bella Ciao’ is an iconic song and marks an important moment in the series, so being asked to reimagine it and be a part of the Casa de Papel world is truly an honour.

“From recording the song to shooting the video, I hope everyone enjoys this cover as much as I do!”

Netflix recently announced a Money Heist spin-off series is in the works, set to be released in 2023.

The new drama, titled Berlin: A New Series, will focus on the character of the same name, played by Pedro Alonso. Berlin was killed off in season two, but returned via flashbacks in subsequent episodes.

Money Heist season 5 part two will be released December 3 on Netflix.