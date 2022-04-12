Listen to new Phoebe Bridgers track in ‘Conversations With Friends’ trailer

A trailer has been released for the upcoming drama Conversations With Friends, featuring new original song ‘Sidelines’ from Phoebe Bridgers.

Based on the 2017 debut novel by Sally Rooney, Conversations With Friends is largely from the same creative team behind the first Rooney TV adaptation, Normal People.

The 12-episode series is directed by Lenny Abrahamson, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe and Emma Norton from Element Pictures.

Alice Birch also returns as a screenwriter on the series, alongside Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton.

The show follows Alison Oliver as Frances, a 21-year-old college student navigating a “series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time”.

Sasha Lane stars as Frances’ best friend and roommate Bobbi, while Joe Alwyn and Sasha Lane play complicated married couple Nick and Melissa, respectively.

The new track from Bridgers featured in the trailer will be released on Friday (April 15).

Along with the trailer, an extended look at the series was also released on BBC Three’s YouTube channel – you can check out the clip below.

Speaking about comparisons to Normal People to The Hollywood Reporter, director Abrahamson said: “The moods of the two shows definitely overlap in places, but Conversations is a little bit messier than Normal People. The relationships are messier, and there are more of them.

“Frances is such a particular person – sometimes glorious, sometimes deeply frustrating with a tendency to hide herself.”

Released in 2020, Normal People placed second on NME’s rundown of the best TV shows of the year. It also launched the careers of lead stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Conversations With Friends is scheduled to be released May 15 on Hulu in the US and BBC Three in the UK.