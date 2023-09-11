Here’s when ‘Live Your Own Life’ starring Uee premieres

KBS2 has released a trailer for its upcoming drama Live Your Own Life, led by Ghost Doctor‘s Uee and Destined With You‘s Ha Jun.

Live Your Own Life follows a woman named Lee Hyo-shim (played by Uee), who decides to focus on herself after years of taking care of her irresponsible family and being its primary breadwinner from a young age. Now working at a fitness centre as a health trainer, Hyo-shim tries to convince her family to become independent.

In the new teaser, Hyo-shim’s brothers snap at her despite the financial support they receive from her, with younger brother Hyo-do (Kim Do-yeon) worsening matters by taking out private loans. Meanwhile, her older brother Hyo-joon (Seol Jung-hwan) chastises her for interrupting his studying for the bar exam.

Hyo-shim seems to find solace while working at the fitness centre, where she crosses paths with Tae Ho (Ha Jun) and she convinces him to sign up for one of her workout classes. The teaser goes on to preview the wealthy Tae Ho’s complicated family background, which is wrapped up in mysteries and secrets.

Live Your Own Life will premiere on September 16 on KBS2, and air every Saturdays and Sundays. The K-drama will also be available to stream on Viki in select regions.

