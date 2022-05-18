Lizzo film documenting her rise to stardom announced by HBO

A documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been announced by HBO.

The as-yet-untitled film, which is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones, was announced at an HBO Max event today (May 18).

According to a statement via Rolling Stone, the film will tell “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom.”

Advertisement

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo added.

“From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special’, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

About damn time I could announce this. An intimate look at the one-and-only @Lizzo's rise to fame is coming to HBO Max this fall. pic.twitter.com/39MjjsYLp1 — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 18, 2022

The singer will executive produce the film which is due to drop in the autumn. Before that her new album ‘Special’ will arrive on July 15.

Last week, she told fans that they were doing the viral ‘About Damn Time’ TikTok dance wrong.

“I’m tired of seeing it,” Lizzo began in the tongue-in-cheek video, jokingly sounding angered. “OK?,” she continued.

Advertisement

Lizzo went on to demonstrate the first move – clapping her hands three times to the words ‘About Damn Time’ – and said it should be done powerfully. “It’s – About! Damn! Time!” she said, before showing the incorrect way next to her “correct” way.

She recently announced live dates for a huge North American arena tour later this year. You can find any remaining tickets here.