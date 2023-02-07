Lockwood & Co. fans have been taking to social media to promote the “underrated” Netflix series.

Fans of the show have been flocking to Twitter to promote it as they fear Lockwood & Co. will be cancelled after just one series. Comparing it to the likes of the BBC’s His Dark Materials and DC‘s Doom Patrol, they implored other people to give it a try, as Netflix is supposedly doing “nothing” to promote the show.

That said, it seems despite what fans claim to be a minimal press and promotional campaign, the eight-episode supernatural detective show has managed to secure the number two spot on Netflix UK’s Top 10 watchlist for the last week of January (23 – 29).

The series is based on author Jonathan Stout’s supernatural book series, and follows the story of Lucy (Ruby Stokes), a girl with psychic abilities. Lucy joins the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co, which is run by teenagers Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati).

Unlike many other Netflix shows, which pack household names into the cast (think along the lines of That ’90s Show and Wednesday), the show has a relatively unknown cast. This mixed with the seemingly muted promotion of the show has fans worried, and thus a fan-campaign has begun to spread word of Lockwood & Co.

“PLEASE if you liked Shadow And Bone, Doom Patrol, Half Bad, Fantasy, or anything related to ghosts and mystery PLEASE watch Lockwood & Co. it is incredible and netflix is doing nothing to promote it so please give it a look !! [sic],” tweeted on fan.

Another wrote: “if Netflix cancels Lockwood & Co it just goes to show even shows that has a good story to tell and a stellar cast does not have a fighting chance at getting renewed as long as it’s not an immediate hit like Stranger Things or Wednesday [sic].”

And it would seem that the show has been a hit with some of Hollywood’s own. Both Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost and The Sandman‘s Patton Oswalt both tweeted their praise for the show (see below).

A synopsis for the show reads: “In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co.

“Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history.”

‘Lockwood & Co.’ is available to stream on Netflix now.