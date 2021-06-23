Loki has been confirmed as Marvel‘s first on-screen bisexual character in the Disney+ show’s latest episode.

The revelation was confirmed during a conversation between Tom Hiddleston’s character and Lady Loki, who also goes by Sylvie.

The pair discuss their dating history, during which Sylvie says: “Must’ve been would – be – princess or perhaps, another prince?”

Loki replies by saying “a bit of both, I suspect the same as you”, implying he has had both male and female partners in the past.

Writing on the show’s step forward with the third episode, NME‘s Paul Bradshaw said: “Already talked about in press interviews leading up to the show’s release, it’s great to see something so momentous (and so long overdue) handled in such a casual way, with all credit to Hiddleston’s perfect delivery and director Kate Herron’s smart use of blue and pink lighting.”

Tom Hiddleston recently said that he was “really pleased” with Loki’s gender reveal, which confirmed the character is gender fluid.

The actor told Reuters recently that his gender has “always been there in the mythology, [and] it’s been there in the comics”.

He added: “Loki, as a character, has had such a broad and wide-ranging identity. He’s always been a character you could never put in a box, you could never pin down.”

Loki’s gender was already confirmed by Marvel Comics back in 2014. Odin referred to Loki as “my son and my daughter, and my child who is both” in Original Sin #5.5.

However, this is the first time that it has been addressed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki is currently airing weekly on Disney+.