Tom Hiddleston has said that he is “really pleased” that Loki is officially gender fluid.

The God of Mischief’s status was confirmed this month in a teaser clip shared on the show’s Twitter account.

An image of Loki’s file at the Time Variance Authority, where Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius works, lists “FLUID” next to the sex category.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Hiddleston has now voiced his support of the choice. Speaking to Reuters, the actor said that Loki’s gender has “always been there in the mythology, [and] it’s been there in the comics”.

He added: “Loki, as a character, has had such a broad and wide-ranging identity. He’s always been a character you could never put in a box, you could never pin down.”

Loki’s gender had already been confirmed in the Marvel Comics in 2014. Odin referred to Loki as “my son and my daughter, and my child who is both” in Original Sin #5.5.

This is the first time that is has been addressed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In reference to what can be expected from the rest of the series, Hiddleston said: “Every episode is almost a self-contained story, partly to do with the brilliance of everybody involved – not me, but Owen Wilson, [writer] Kate Herron and cast members I’m afraid I cannot yet name for you, but wait and see.”

Meanwhile, Gugu Mbatha-Raw has opened up about her favourite episodes from the new Loki series.

Speaking to NME whilst quarantining in Canada, Mbatha-Raw, who plays Ravonna Renslayer in the series, said that there were “so many great surprises” to come in the show and that she was “bursting with anticipation” for fans to see all the episodes.

Loki is currently playing on Disney+.