A new trailer for Marvel‘s new Loki TV series on Disney+ has been released.

The show, which premieres on June 11, sees Loki aka “the God of Mischief” step out of his brother Thor’s shadow after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“Watch Loki – the imperious God of Mischief – who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority),” Marvel said of Loki in a synopsis posted online.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular character and is joined by Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku in the six-episode series.

Little is known about the plot besides time travel being a major factor.

Visual effects supervisor Brad Parker implied in a recent interview that fans should expect the unexpected. “Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun,” Parker told Comic Book Movie last month.

“It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it.”

Loki will be the third Marvel Studios series release on Disney+ following the streaming platform’s premiere of WandaVision in January and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier last month.