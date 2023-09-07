‘Longing for You’ actor Lee Kyu-han is dating BBGirls’ Youjeong

Longing for You actor Lee Kyu-han and BBGirls member Youjeong are dating.

Today (September 7), South Korean news agency TenAsia reported that Lee Kyu-han and Youjeong are currently in a relationship. The publication cited confirmation from the celebrities’ agencies, BLADE Entertainment and Warner Music Korea, respectively.

TenAsia‘s report has since been confirmed by both BLADE Entertainment and Warner Music Korea. In a statement, per Soompi, the agencies said that the two celebrities are ” getting to know one another with positive feelings for each other”.

The confirmation comes two months after rumours that the duo were dating first broke out. At the time, Warner Music Korea said that the rumours were “false”, and that the pair were instead “friends who hang out in the same circle”, per Koreaboo.

Youjeong and Lee Kyu-han previously appeared together on the South Korean variety show Rustically: In the Secret Island, which aired on KBS2 in January 2022.

Last month, Youjeong’s girl group BBGirls (formerly known as Brave Girls) released their new song ‘One More Time’. It’s their first release since signing to Warner Music Korea, after leaving long-time label Brave Entertainment this February.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyu-han is currently starring in the mystery-thriller K-drama series Longing For You. Earlier this year, the actor also had a supporting role in the ENA series Battle for Happiness.