‘Lord Of The Rings’ fans compare Sauron’s new look to Eminem

Lord Of The Rings fans have been drawing comparisons between Sauron and Eminem in the Amazon show’s new trailer.
A first look at Anson Boon in character as Sauron – despite the show not yet confirming his casting as the franchise villain – has made many fans speculate about his resemblance to Marshall Mathers.
Take a look at the trailer below:
“These men are sweaty, elves weak, dwarves are heavy. There’s hobbits on middle earth already, orc machete,” one fan wrote, riffing on Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ lyrics.
Another reworked ‘The Real Slim Shady’, tweeting: “Cause I’m Slim Sauron, yes, I’m the real Sauron. All you other Slim Saurons, are just imitating. So won’t the real Slim Sauron, please stand up? Please stand up, please stand up.”
Take a look at some more reactions here:
Anyone else getting #Eminem vibes from this potential “Sauron” reveal during the @LOTRonPrime Rings of Power trailer? 🤔 🤨 🧐 #LordOfTheRings pic.twitter.com/7aB38cKLes
— A Brick in Time (@A_Brick_in_Time) July 22, 2022
These men are sweaty, elves weak, dwarves are heavy
There's hobbits on middle earth already, orc machete https://t.co/xy1a0jjhih
— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) July 22, 2022
this is Sauron in the new LOTR
Sauron doesn’t have a form. They coulda literally picked anything and they went with gay Eminem pic.twitter.com/2hLibTsVnn
— Tel (@telmudic) July 23, 2022
Why my man looking like Eminem? I figured his fair form would look more "fair." I would say Shadow of Mordor did it better. Also I love the trope when the villain has unnatural beauty or good looks. Griffith from Berserk being another example. pic.twitter.com/35B1eyGrFt
— President Nagatoro (@SonofAzathoth) July 22, 2022
THE REAL SLIM SAURON…PLEASE STAND UP pic.twitter.com/7pScH8FTnl
— Brotha Hotep Dot (BBSN / They) (@DotsCaptain) July 22, 2022
Frodo:"There are markings. It's some form of Elvish. I can't read it."
Gandalf:"There are few who can. The language is that of mordor, in the common tongue it says…"
"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy
There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti" pic.twitter.com/tiTVRsZnQE
— Critical Wolf (@CriticalW0lf) July 22, 2022
With The Rings of Power Sauron being revealed to have shapeshifted into Eminem, here's an appropriate edit: pic.twitter.com/qyaBblY5F6
— weeamoon (@weeamood) July 22, 2022
Amazon spent the GDP of an entire nation to produce a LOTR show where Sauron looks like a malnourished Eminem https://t.co/KX4uPuqKp4
— Emperor Norton (@ashleynaftule) July 22, 2022
Showrunners for the forthcoming Lord Of The Rings series have said the new show “doesn’t try to compete” with Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy.
“Anyone approaching Lord Of The Rings on screen would be wrong not to think about how wonderfully right [Jackson] got so much of it,” Patrick McKay told Empire.
“But we’re admirers from afar, that’s it. The Rings Of Power doesn’t try to compete with him.”
The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the show so far.