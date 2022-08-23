‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ teases new world in final trailer

The final trailer for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has just been released – check it out below.

It’s the last teaser before the forthcoming series premieres on Prime Video next week on September 2.

In the new footage, Middle-earth is showcased in its Second Age as well as characters in the new season including Galadriel, Elrond, High King Gil-galad and Celebrimbor.

Take a look at the final trailer here:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Peter Jackson who directed the original film trilogy has said that he had been ghosted by the makers of the forthcoming TV series.

“They asked me if I wanted to be involved – [writer-producer Fran Walsh] and I – and I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,’” Jackson explained.

“So they said, ‘As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we’ll send them to you.’ And the scripts never showed up. That’s the last thing I heard, which is fine. No complaints at all.”

Jackson added: “About four, five years ago, they asked if I would be interested in it. So I said, ‘Have you got the scripts yet?’ Because I know how hard the scripts were to write for the films, and I didn’t know the people writing their scripts.

“They said, ‘Oh no, we haven’t got the scripts yet, but as soon as we do, we’ll send you the scripts.’ So I was waiting for the scripts to arrive, and they never did.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 2.