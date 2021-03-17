New Louis Theroux documentary to focus on ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic

Louis Theroux is set to return to America for new feature-length documentary about Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

The pair originally met 10 years ago when Theroux was making America’s Most Dangerous Pets, and Theroux will now return to Oklahoma to explore what happened in the intervening years.

Theroux is set to look back on his original documentary while commenting on unseen footage and exploring the current circumstances as Exotic is now in a Federal Prison.

“This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed,” Theroux said in a statement.

He continued: “I spent eight or nine days filming at the park back in 2011, over the course of three separate visits. I’d forgotten how much we shot until I went back into the footage during lockdown.

“It’s extraordinary how much was there. Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in directions I never could have expected.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, History and Religion added: “This feature-length special will be full to the brim with never-before-seen footage and brand new interviews with those on all sides of the Joe Exotic story.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for the Louis Theroux documentary, which is set to air on BBC Two.