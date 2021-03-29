Louis Theroux has teased his forthcoming documentary on Tiger King star Joe Exotic, promising to be “closer to the truth”.

The documentary filmmaker has returned to America to make a new feature-length film about Exotic for the BBC, after the pair meeting a decade ago when Theroux was making America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

After Theroux was filmed meeting Exotic’s nemesis Carole Baskin last week, the lauded filmmaker has now teased what to expect from the new show.

Speaking to PA, Theroux said he wants his new documentary to be “closer to the truth and less caricature-ish” than Tiger King, in order “to understand who the real Joe Exotic is”.

He added that he wants to present Baskin and Exotic as “real people involved in a real crime” instead of “fictional characters”.

“It’s an extraordinary situation Joe is in now,” Theroux said. “He’s one of the most famous people in the world, arguably.

“He’s an internet icon. Carole is also extremely famous. I think that’s testament to the series and also lockdown and the collective madness of that period of time.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for the Louis Theroux documentary, which is set to air on BBC Two.

“This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed,” Theroux said in a statement.