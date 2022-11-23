‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special

Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month.

Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).

Richard Curtis’ 2003 film, which also starred the likes of Keira Knightly, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Martin Freeman and Colin Firth, follows a group of interlinked individuals and their love lives during the festive season.

A trailer for the TV special poses the question “Love actually is…?” to various members of the cast. The responses feature stories and details shared from the original shoot, including Grant’s admission that he tried unsuccessfully to avoid performing his character’s lengthy dance scene.

Love Actually: 20 Years Later is set to air on November 30 at 1am UK time on ABC. A UK broadcast has not yet been confirmed.

Watch the clip below.

Now, more than ever, we all need some love…actually. "The Laughter & Secrets of 'Love Actually,' 20 Years Later: A @DianeSawyer Special" premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29th at 8/7c on @ABC. Stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/ZGewRPfd2o pic.twitter.com/aDUYk4gAJR — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 22, 2022

Back in 2019, Curtis revealed what he’d change about Love Actually – which toured the UK with a full accompanying orchestra last year.

Speaking to NME at the Global Citizen Awards, the ‘Four Weddings’ director revealed that he’d be interested in making a series of small tweaks to the film.

“That’s a really difficult question,” he said when asked about what he might change. “I think the naked people should be wearing more clothes.”

In 2017, a special 10-minute sequel for Red Nose Day was released, which saw cast members including Grant, Nighy, Knightley, Neeson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rowan Atkinson and Martine McCutcheon all return.