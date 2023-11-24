Meet the cast of upcoming K-drama ‘Love Song for Illusion’

A K-drama adaptation of popular historical-fantasy Naver webtoon Love Song for Illusion is in the works. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of the series, featuring ex-Wanna One member Park Ji-hoon (Weak Hero Class 1) and A Normal Family’s Hong Ye-ji, its plot, release date and more.

Who are the cast members of Love Song for Illusion?

Love Song for Illusion will be led by Park Ji-hoon and Hong Ye-ji as a crown prince with split personalities and his concubine, who carries with her a dark and painful past.

Park Ji-hoon plays Sajo Hyun, an intelligent and well-liked prince who moonlights as a fashion designer at a downtown boutique in secret. His alternate personality is Ak-hee, a charming young man who is cursed to feel extreme pain whenever he is touched.

Hong Ye-ji stars as Yeon Wol, the descendant of a fallen dynasty trained to assassinate the king. However, she winds up as a concubine to Sajo Hyun.

Joining them are Hwang Hee (Tale of the Nine Tailed), who plays Sajo Hyun’s half-brother, and Ji Woo (The First Responders) as the selfish crown princess Geum-hwa.

What have Park Ji-hoon and Hong Ye-ji starred in before?

Formerly a member of the project boy band Wanna One, Park Ji-hoon has since led several K-dramas, the most recent being 2022’s Weak Hero Class 1. His other projects include At a Distance, Spring is Green (2021) and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019).

Hong Ye-ji’s most recent project was the 2023 film A Normal Family, in which a pair of wealthy brothers learn of a violent crime committed by their children. Love Song for Illusion will be her first television role.

What is the plot for Love Song for Illusion?

The historical-fantasy series will follow Yeon Wol (played by Hong Ye-ji), a young woman from the formerly-great Yeon clan. As a child, her family was brutally murdered by the royal government, which motivates her to train as an assassin in order to exact revenge for her clan.

As an adult, she successfully infiltrates the palace on a mission to kill the king. However, she falls into a trap and wakes up the next day with no memory of her past, and is appointed to become a concubine of crown prince Hyun (Park Ji-hoon).

Yeon Wol gets to know the crown prince and begins to fall passionately in love with him despite his dual personalities, leaving her assassination plans in limbo.

When will Love Song for Illusion premiere?

Love Song for Illusion will premiere in January 2024, and is scheduled to air on KBS2 on Mondays and Tuesdays. International availability has yet to be announced.