‘Love, Victor’ set to end with season 3

Love, Victor, the spinoff series from 2018 gay romance film Love, Simon, will conclude with its third season.

The show focuses on the complicated love life of a new student at the same high school that Simon (played by Nick Robinson in the film) attended, Creekwood High School, as well as his friends.

When news of Love, Victor being renewed last July was announced, it was not confirmed that this season would be the last. Now the story is set to end with its next outing, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Following a dramatic cliffhanger in the season 2 finale, the third and final season will see Victor (Michael Cimino) embark on “a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be,” according to an official description.

“With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

All eight episodes of Love, Victor season 3 will premiere June 15 on Hulu. In the meantime you can still catch season 2, which landed in June 2021 – watch the trailer below.

In 2020 it was confirmed that the series was moving across streaming platforms from Disney+ to Hulu due to “adult themes”.

Although the series was developed and produced for Disney+, Disney’s relatively fresh streaming platform deemed Love, Victor to stray to far from the brand’s “family-focused” direction, featuring “more adult themes than it was comfortable [with],” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Like the film, the TV series features themes and topics including alcohol, marital issues and sexual exploration.

NME’s Nick Levine gave the original film four stars, saying, “Love, Simon isn’t just a more woke, more inclusive kind of teen flick; it’s also a very funny, very touching teen flick that could help to revitalise the genre as Clueless did in the ’90s.”