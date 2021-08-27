‘Lovers Of The Red Sky’ cast drop hints about love triangle: “More sad and melodramatic than romantic”

The cast of historical romance drama Lovers Of The Red Sky have discussed the upcoming series’ love triangle.

In an August 26 online press conference, the cast and producing director of Lovers Of The Red Sky discussed their thoughts on the upcoming drama. Set in the Joseon era, the series stars actress Kim Yoo-jung (Love in the Moonlight, Clean with Passion for Now) as the painter Hong Chun-gi, who was born blind but later miraculously gains vision.

Kim’s character soon crosses paths with the blind astrologer Ha-ram (Ahn Hyo-seop), and the two have been hinted to be “intertwined by a mysterious fate” in previous teasers for the series. The pair are joined by Gong Myung (The Bride of Habaek), who plays the second male lead, prince Yangmyung.

“Hong Chun-gi is strongly attracted to Ha-ram from the beginning, and the drama is actually about those two people who are destined to be together. So I think it feels more sad and melodramatic than romantic,” said Kim during the press conference, as translated by Soompi, on the upcoming love triangle between the three characters.

She shared that while the series centres around Hong Chun-gi and Ha-ram, viewers will be able to see the “bickering chemistry between Hong Chun-gi and Prince Yangmyung”. Kim added: “Prince Yangmyung has a kind and nice personality, and although their relationship is a bit risky from the beginning, they get closer to each other. It’s kind of entertaining, funny, and cute.”

Lovers Of The Red Sky, which will premiere on August 30, will be directed by Jang Tae-Yoo, whose best-known work is the internationally popular fantasy romance My Love from the Star (2013-2014). He is joined by screenwriter Ha-eun.