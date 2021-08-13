Kim Yoo-jung and Ahn Hyo-seop cross paths in new trailer for ‘Lovers Of The Red Sky’

South Korean television network SBS have released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming drama Lovers Of The Red Sky.

In the upcoming historical fantasy-romance series, Kim Yoo-jung (Love in the Moonlight, Clean with Passion for Now) plays Hong Chun-gi, who was born blind but later miraculously gains vision. She goes on to become the only female painter in the Joseon Dynasty. Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo-seop (Abyss, Dr. Romantic 2), stars alongside her as the blind astrologer Ha-ram. Despite losing his sight, he is somehow still able to read the stars.

“Yesterday, by chance, I met a woman who smelled strongly of ink in the palanquin,” Ha-ram says in a voiceover as the teaser shows the two crossing paths in the cramped darkness. Later, Chun-gi kneels by the side of the unconscious astrologer, asking him to open his eyes. He later unexpectedly wakes up, grabbing and pinning her to the floor.

The trailer goes on to show the characters pondering over their connection to one another, with the accompanying caption suggesting that they are “intertwined by a mysterious fate.”

Lovers Of The Red Sky is scheduled to premiere on August 30 and will be broadcasted on South Korean free-to-air network SBS. The series will run for a total of 16 episodes, airing every Monday and Tuesday for eight weeks.

Lovers Of The Red Sky will be directed by Jang Tae-Yoo, whose best-known work is the internationally popular fantasy romance My Love from the Star (2013-2014). He is joined by screenwriter Ha-eun. Actors Gong Myung (The Bride of Habaek) and Kwak Si-yang (Fight For My Way, Alice) are also set to appear in the series.

Lovers Of The Red Sky is based on a novel of the same name by Korean author Jung Eun-gwol, whose also includes Sungkyungkwan Scandal and The Moon Embracing The Sun. Notably, both latter novels have also previously been successfully adapted into drama series.