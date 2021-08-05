Watch Kim Yoo-jung and Ahn Hyo-seop in the new trailer for ‘Lovers Of The Red Sky’

SBS has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming television series Lovers Of The Red Sky, starring Kim Yoo-jung and Ahn Hyo-seop.

The thirty-second-long trailer, which was released yesterday (August 4), includes short snippets of the upcoming period drama series and features the two popular actors as star-crossed lovers set in the Joseon era.

Lovers Of The Red Sky is based on a novel of the same name by Korean author Jung Eun-gwol, whose also includes Sungkyungkwan Scandal and The Moon Embracing The Sun. Notably, both latter novels have also previously been successfully adapted into drama series.

Lovers Of The Red Sky is a historical fantasy romance drama, in which Kim portrays a female painter named Hong Chun-gi, while Ahn plays a blind astrologer named Ha Ram. Other cast members will include Gong Myung and Kwak Si-yang in supporting roles.

Lovers Of The Red Sky is scheduled to premiere on August 30 and will be broadcasted on South Korean free-to-air network SBS. The series will run for a total of 16 episodes, airing every Monday and Tuesday for eight weeks.

The upcoming period drama series will be Kim’s first lead TV role of 2021, following her role in 2020’s Backstreet Rookie. The actress is best known for her roles in other popular historical dramas, such as Love In The Moonlight and The Moon Embracing The Sun.

Meanwhile, Ahn has been in a number of hit drama series, including 2020’s Doctor Romantic 2, for which he won the Best New Actor award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2020.