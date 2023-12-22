Watch the raunchy teaser for ‘LTNS’, starring Esom and Ahn Jae-hong

South Korean streaming service TVING has revealed the has unveiled trailer and poster for its upcoming K-drama series, LTNS, starring Esom and Ahn Jae-hong.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2023

LTNS – which stands for Long Time No Sex – follows a childless married couple who are so busy with work that their marriage has become sexless. Woo-jin (Black Knight‘s Esom) works as a receptionist at a three-star hotel, while Samuel (Mask Girl‘s Ahn Jae-hong) goes from working for a big company to a taxi driver after suffering a mental breakdown.

After learning that a couple they know are engaged in extramarital affairs, they decide to blackmail them for extra cash. In blackmailing other couples however, Woo-jin and Samuel are forced to reflect on their own failing marriage.

Advertisement

In the new trailer, Woo-jin discusses her sex life with a friend, who asks how it has been since the couple have slept together. She avoids answering the question, saying that she can take care of herself. As the housing market takes a downturn, the couple grow increasingly frustrated at their financial situation.

Later, Woo-jin shows Samuel her “blacklist” of adulterous couples, which she has compiled through work. Together, they formulate a plan to track the couples down, get evidence of their infidelity and blackmail them. As they part for one of their missions, the couple wish one another good luck.

The accompanying poster features the two lead characters looking bored and exhausted, as the text reads: “No money, no children, and no XXX!”.

Advertisement

The upcoming series is helmed by Lim Dae-hyung and Jeon Go-woon, both of whom act as both director and screenwriter. Jeon had previously worked with the two actors on the 2018 movie Microhabitat, where they also played the lead couple.

LTNS will premiere on January 19 on TVING. International availability has not been announced.