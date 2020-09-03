‘Lucifer’ star Kevin Alejandro responds to season 5 fan theory about Trixie

Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro has responded to a fan theory about his onscreen daughter Trixie in season 5.

Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan in the Netflix series, discovered the identity of the titular character in this season, allegedly leaving just Trixie and Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) in the dark about the truth.

Responding to the theory held by fans throughout the series that Trixie already knows, Alejandro said, “I mean that’s… I think it’s a strong assessment!” in a statement to Metro.

He added: “You know, children are known to have sort of just this other sense before we’re weathered and chipped away by life.

“So, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if she [did] know a little bit more than the rest!”

Tom Ellis, who plays the eponymous character, previously said he was told to stop campaigning following the show’s initial cancellation.

“Everyone kept saying: ‘It’s very, very unlikely that this will happen,’” he said of a potential renewal, when the show was dropped by Fox, to then be picked up by Netflix. “And I’m still going: ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance?’”

In a review of season five of Lucifer, NME wrote: “Lucifer has never truly got its hands dirty when it comes to portraying pure immorality – the notion that Ellis could be the embodiment of evil is one of the funniest things about the show – but, in this season and others, it does try to wrangle lessons about morality from its plots.

“For this, and for being a dynamic show on occasion, it should take credit. For its other characteristics, not so much.