‘Lucifer’ star Tom Ellis teases new details of season five musical episode

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has teased more details about the show’s special musical episode, which will appear in its fifth season.

The musical episode of the Netflix series was announced last year and will be titled ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’.

In a new interview, Ellis – who plays the titular Lucifer – has spoken more about the upcoming special, calling it “far and away the most fun I have had doing anything on a set ever”.

“Singing and dancing makes me very happy, so when we filmed on a high school football field with 100 background dancers to the music of Queen, let’s just say I felt like I’d won a competition to live out my dream,” he told Da Man.

Season five of Lucifer will be released in two parts, with the first arriving on Netflix on Friday (August 21). It will introduce a major new character – Lucifer’s twin brother Michael, who will also be played by Ellis.

Speaking about the actor’s double duty, showrunner Ildy Modrodvich said in a recent interview: “He plays it with very different physical mannerism and speech patterns, so it is this weird back-and-forth where he’s having this weird schizophrenic conversation with himself. He’s brilliant.”

While season five was previously announced as the show’s last, it has since been confirmed that Ellis and the rest of the cast will return for a sixth and final instalment. “The devil made us do it,” a tweet posted on the show’s official Twitter account said in June. “#lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final.”