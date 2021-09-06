NewsTV News

‘Lucifer’ stars promise “eye-opening” changes in season 6

"I think people are going to like how it ends"

By Ella Kemp
Lucifer Netflix
(Credit: Netflix)

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German have teased “eye-opening” changes in the show’s sixth and final season.

Anticipating the premiere of season 6 on Netflix later this week, Ellis – who plays Lucifer Morningstar on the show – said the new episodes will go “somewhere we’ve never been before”.

“I honestly feel like the territory we covered in season six is somewhere we’ve never been before, especially performing the character of Lucifer,” Ellis told TV Guide.

“There was a dynamic that I’d not touched on before and how it echoed Lucifer’s feelings of abandonment in the first five seasons.”

Lucifer Season 6
‘Lucifer’ season six. CREDIT: Netflix

He added: “Season six holds up because it was an opportunity for every character in their own way to say goodbye properly, and that never really happens.”

Ellis’ co-star Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker on the show, also praised the “eye-opening” developments this season.

“The writers and Tom did such a beautiful job bringing everything together,” she said. “I think people are going to see so many different layers.”

She went on: “I mean every character has these sort of eye-opening adventures and epiphanies. I think people are going to like how it ends.”

Earlier this year, producer Joe Henderson said the show’s sixth season will be “wildly different” to season 5B. He also revealed that a brand new character is due to enter the show.

The final season of Lucifer will launch worldwide on Netflix on September 5. Season five is available to stream now.

