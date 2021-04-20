Ma Dong-seok to produce and star in US adaptation of Korean series ‘Trap’

South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok is set to star in The Club, an American adaptation of the 2019 Korean television show Trap.

The actor, known to international audiences as Don Lee, has been announced as producer and star of the show, with Jack LoGiudice (Sons Of Anarchy, Narcos) attached as showrunner and writer.

The show centres on a veteran detective, played by Ma, who investigates a mysterious group of hunters after an attack on a famous news anchor and his family. What unravels is a conspiracy thriller that involves powerful elites, quickly turning the procedural slow-burn into something life-threatening for the detective and everyone else involved.

Chris Philip, president of Starlings Entertainment, is onboard as executive producer alongside its CEO Karine Martin. The show is currently in development with producer Chris S. Lee and Gorilla 8 Productions.

In a statement, per Deadline, Philip said that The Club will “bring US and global audiences a premium, serialised drama series showcasing one of the high-profile stars of this year’s most highly anticipated superhero films.” He added: “Korean drama is delightfully shocking and our team will ensure this adaptation delivers the authenticity.”

Created by CJ ENM, Trap ran as seven hour-long episodes in 2019 on the South Korean cable network OCN. Ma fills in the role previously played by Sung Dong-il, who starred alongside Lee Seo-jin and Lim Hwa-young.

“As more people are fascinated with Korean stories, we are proud that one of our original drama IPs will be developed in the US,” added Jangho Seo, SVP of content Business at CJ ENM. “With Don Lee and this phenomenal creative team attached, we are very enthusiastic about this series’ prospects for success in the global marketplace.”

Ma rose to international fame in 2016 after starring in Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie epic Train To Busan opposite Gong Yoo. The 50-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Eternals, out later this year. Helmed by Nomadland director Chloe Zhao, the film is expected to arrive on November 5 after a string of delays due to the pandemic.