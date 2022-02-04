Macaulay Culkin to explore his midlife crisis in documentary series

Macaulay Culkin has announced his involvement in a travelogue series about becoming middle-aged.

The documentary series, titled Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis, will be created in partnership with Lightbox – the production company behind HBO’s Tina Turner documentary, Tina.

According to Deadline, the series will see Culkin ponder questions like: How should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed with youthfulness? What is midlife success and how do we measure it? How do we ensure unbridled passion doesn’t become a relic of our youth?

Advertisement

The show was inspired by Culkin’s viral tweet in August 2020 to mark his 40th birthday. “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” he wrote.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

The series is produced by Lightbox co-founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn alongside Culkin’s manager Emily Gerson Saines, who has served as executive producer on Tokyo Vice and Blindspotting.

In a statement, Culkin said: “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”

Jonathan and Simon Chinn, said: “Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever – a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band.

“Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project.”

Advertisement

Culkin had his breakthrough role in the Home Alone franchise and starred in other 90s films The Good Son and Richie Rich. After taking a break from acting, he returned with roles in 2003’s Party Monster and 2007’s Sex and Breakfast. He most recently appeared in last year’s American Horror Story: Double Feature as Mickey.