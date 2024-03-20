“Mad” crime thriller ‘Gray’ storms Netflix most-watched rankings

The 2023 spy drama Gray has landed the Number Two spot on Netflix UK’s most-watched rankings.

Gray stars Patricia Clarkson as Cornelia Gray, a CIA operative who has been hiding for two decades as her superiors believe she is a traitor. She is brought back after a mole begins to leak secrets from her old unit.

The series also stars Rupert Everett, Wendy Crewson, Lydia West and Shawn Doyle. Created by Lionsgate, Gray was first released back in September of last year but wasn’t available to watch in the UK upon its release.

Advertisement

Gray was added to the streaming giant in the UK on March 15 and upon its release and over the weeked, it became the third most watched series on the platform. Fans of the show have taken to X/Twitter to share their thoughts. “Gray on Netflix is good,” wrote one user while another shared: “Gray on Netflix is mad!!”

Check out more reactions below:

Gray on Netflix is good — 𝒞𝑜𝓇𝒾𝓃𝓃𝑒 (@vanillahontas) March 18, 2024

Gray on Netflix is acc pretty good so far — rebecca. (@rebeccamariaxo) March 17, 2024

Gray on Netflix is mad!! — felly (@mys_starzz) March 18, 2024

Watching 'Gray' on netflix well worth watching — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺CaMeRoN🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@camza1964) March 17, 2024

Advertisement

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen – the spin-off series of Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name which stars Theo James as Eddie Halstead, who has inherited an estate of 15,000 acres and the title of Duke of Halstead from his deceased father and discovers the land, however, is part of Mickey Pearson’s cannabis empire – has earned the top spot on Netflix UK’s most watched list.

Other programmes in the rankings include Fat Friends, Physical 100, Monk, One Day, The Outreau Case, Unforgotten, Hot Wheels: Let’s Race and The Program.

In other Netflix news, it was recently announced that Black Mirror will return for its seventh season next year.