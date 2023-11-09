Lee Young-ae shines in new teaser for ‘Maestra: Strings Of Truth’

South Korean TV network tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Maestra: Strings Of Truth, starring Lee Young-ae.

In Maestra: Strings Of Truth, Lee Young-ae stars as famed music conductor Cha Se-eum who has a dark secret to hide. The series is based on the 2018 French TV show Philharmonia.

The new teaser for Maestra: Strings Of Truth opens with a montage that shows the intensity thatand passion Che Se-eum has for her work, leading and bending her orchestra to her will.

“What kind of place is the stage to Cha Se-Eum?” someone asks the conductor in voiceover, to which she replies coldly: “It’s a battlefield that is ruthless and fierce.”

Later in the clip, someone holds a gun up to the camera, as the music swells. “As long as I am here, he Han River Philharmonic Orchestra will become the best,” Cha Se-Eum says, followed by shots of her with blood on her hands.

Watch the trailer for Maestra: Strings Of Truth below:

Maestra: Strings Of Truth will premiere December 9 on tvN, airing every Saturday and Sunday thereafter. International availability for the upcoming K-drama has yet to be announced.

The forthcoming series will notably be Lee Young-ae’s first leading TV role in two years, since the 2021 action-comedy series, Inspector Koo. The actress also made a special voice appearance in Taxi Driver.=