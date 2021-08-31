Malaysian film ‘Mencari Rahmat’ finally released to audiences on Mubi

Malaysian film lovers can finally watch the 2017 film, Mencari Rahmat.

The film, rated PG18 for provocative themes, will be available for streaming via Mubi today (August 31) in line with Merdeka Day.

Mencari Rahmat stars Malaysian cinema heavyweights Namron and Amerul Affendi as boisterous and conniving playboys. The film is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s acclaimed play The Importance Of Being Earnest, and sees the two men’s sexist ways on the verge of being exposed.

Watch the trailer for Mencari Rahmat below.

Mencari Rahmat is finally getting a wide release after four years since its first premiered, followed by multiple delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It follows the recent Mubi release of the 2016 Singaporean film Fundamentally Happy, which had been banned in Malaysia for the last five years.

Fundamentally Happy, which stars Adibah Noor, was banned due to its “sensitive content”, in which it explored the topic of paedophilia. The film centers on the reunion of two neighbours after 20 years of living apart.

A young adult returns to visit his older Muslim neighbour, and reveals that he had been sexually assaulted by her husband – a Muslim preacher – as a child. The film’s directors Tan Bee Thiam and Lei Yuan Bin described it as “an unflinching look at the consequences of abuse”.

Mubi, launched in 2007, features a wide library of independent films available to stream online for a monthly membership fee. Aside from a globally available catalogue, Mubi also offers region-exclusive content.

In 2020, Mubi officially arrived in Malaysia. Earlier this year, the annual Malaysia International Film Festival was shifted online, with on-demand film screenings hosted on Mubi.