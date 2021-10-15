Malaysian senator criticised for linking teen suicide rates to Korean dramas in parliament

A Malaysian senator has been criticised for comments he made in parliament connecting teen suicide rates to Korean dramas.

In a mental health conference in Malaysian parliament on Wednesday (October 13), Mohd Apandi, from political party Parti Islam Se-Malaya (PAS), asked if K-dramas were to blame for the rising number of teen suicide cases in the country.

Apandi intercepted a discussion about improving mental health measures in Malaysia and said, according to Coconuts: “Many teens who take their lives, whether we agree with it or not, Korean dramas influenced their deaths.”

He claimed, “All Korean dramas have suicide scenes”, and later added: “To these teenagers, suicide is the way out when they experience failure. Are they being highly influenced by Korean dramas?”

His comments sparked criticism on social media, including from fellow politicians. Dr Kelvin Yii, an MP of Bandar Kuching, said Apandi was “oversimplifying and downplaying the issue without addressing the root problem and providing the necessary support”.

Syed Saddiq, MP for Muar and founder of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, remarked that it was his first time encountering someone linking suicide to Korean dramas, instead of other structural factors and societal stressors.

See their comments and more below.

Err… what K-Dramas he is watching. But this is oversimplifying and down-playing the issue without addressing the root problem and provide the necessary support https://t.co/R3McgghS6Z — Kelvin yii (@Kelvinyii88) October 13, 2021

First time saya dengar cubaan salahkan K Drama dalam isu bunuh diri. Bukan tekanan, gaji rendah, kos sara hidup. Tapi K Drama?? Filem ni cerminan masyarakat. Ada babak bunuh diri, kita belajarlah dari situ. Takkanlah berhenti tengok Hometown Cha Cha Cha, hilang semua masalah?? pic.twitter.com/I4VoT9zvRP — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) October 14, 2021

1. Tekanan belajar

2. Kos sara hidup tinggi

3. Gaji fresh grad rendah

4. Uncertainty on future job vacancy

5. Relationship problem

6. Mental health issue Srsly kdrama? Address the bigger issue please we need competent leaders https://t.co/wsgl1SPHO0 — frosthawts (@frosthawts) October 14, 2021

blame stresses from life, low salary 😑🙄🥴❌❌ blame Hometown Cha Cha Cha 😍✨🥰✅✅ https://t.co/8Z4KOqCrFr — zmino 🏴🏴🏴 (@zminoacid) October 14, 2021

Last night (October 14), Apandi clarified his comments to Free Malaysia Today. “I am not saying Korean films or dramas trigger suicides, but they play a part,” he said. “These shows, especially serials, are popular and could influence [their audience].”

While he emphasised parents’ responsibility in “filtering” the dramas their children watch, he did concede that South Korea “has some good dramas.”

To seek help and emotional support in Malaysia, call Befrienders at the 24/7 hotline 03-76272929