Malaysian ‘Star Wars’ fans are showing up to get vaccinated in costume

A number of Star Wars fans in Malaysia have begun showing up for their COVID-19 vaccination jabs dressed up as characters or figures from the beloved franchise.

While it is unclear who kickstarted the movement, Official Star Wars Malaysia Fan Club president Sanjiv Indran has explained that it stems from fans’ love of Star Wars culture and their longing for in-person events and gatherings during the ongoing pandemic.

He said in an interview with The Star: “We all love to dress up and go for events. With the vaccination, we thought, since we cannot gather, why not wear our costumes and bring whatever that can be legally brought into the [vaccination centres] to enliven the atmosphere?”

Indran went on to say that people – both health workers on duty and fellow Malaysians getting vaccinated – often reach out to take photos with those clad in their Star Wars costumes. “It is all part of the fun, and everyone has something to remember for the day”.

He added: “This gives us a brief opportunity to be with people in a safe environment, with proper physical distancing observed.”

Members of the Official Star Wars Malaysia Fan Club want Malaysians to know that the force is with them but even then,… Posted by The Star on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Of the myriad characters and costumes in Star Wars, the most popular vaccination getups and props seem to be lightsabers, Jedi robes as well as Stormtrooper and Mandalorian helmets.

Fan club members who have gotten vaccinated while dressed up or have run into others in costume have been sharing photos in the fan club group, encouraging others to get vaccinated, said Indran.

In other Star Wars news, The Phantom Menace actor Liam Neeson has reportedly denied rumours that he will reprise his role as Qui-Gon Jinn for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The Disney+ series – which has yet to receive a release date – will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular character alongside Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. Other actors that have been cast for the show so far include Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, Sung Kang, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.