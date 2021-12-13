Male version of ‘Girls Planet 999’ set to take place next year

Mnet has announced a male version of its popular reality TV singing competition Girls Planet 999.

Over the weekend, during the broadcast of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards on December 11, cable television network announced that it would be launching an all-male edition of Girls Planet 999 for in 2022.

“The signal from [a] new planet,” reads text from a promotional video for the upcoming series, which was aired during 2021 MAMA. “We await the boys who will go on a journey through the galaxy together.”

Applications for Boys Planet are now open to any male applicants born before 2009, regardless of nationality and for individuals who aren’t currently signed to an agency. The application period runs from December 11, 2021 to February 11, 2022, but is subject to change.

Girls Planet 999 aired its final episode earlier in October, where the line-up for winning girl group Kep1er was announced. The nine-member group includes members from South Korea, China and Japan, as well as CLC member Yujin.

Kep1er were originally set to make their debut with their mini-album ‘First Impact’ on December 14. However, the release was later postponed to January 3, 2022 after a staff member who had worked with the group tested positive for COVID-19.