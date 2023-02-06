Man With A Mission and Milet to perform ‘Demon Slayer’ season 3 theme

Japanese rockers Man With A Mission and singer Milet have been revealed as the artist behind the theme song for the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer.

The artists were unveiled during a livestream on February 3 alongside the song’s title, ‘Kizuna no Kiseki (Bonds of Miracle)’. Aniplex has already uploaded a preview of the upbeat, inspirational track, which also features several clips of the key characters set to appear in season 3 of Demon Slayer, including Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the young demon slayer Genya Shinaguzawa.

Listen to the preview of ‘Kizuna no Kiseki” (Bonds of Miracle)’ below.

The band and Milet have also released a video message to fans of the series allowing the announcement, with a member of the masked band sharing, “We hope our song will support the Demon Slayer corps that fight at the Swordsmith Village arc.”

Demon Slayer season 3 is set to start airing in Japan this April, with special screenings of the hour-long first episode currently being held worldwide as part of an event dubbed the ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba – World Tour Screening’. The screenings showcase Episode 10 and Episode 11 of season 2 back to back alongside the first episode of season 3, with ticketing details for the screenings available via the ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba – World Tour Screening’ website.

Season 3 will see Tanjiro and his friends making their way to the secretive Swordsmith Village to seek the help of swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka after Tanjiro’s sword was damaged in the fight against the Upper Rank Six of the Kizuki, Gyutaro and Daki. The village is not without peril, as Demon King Muzan’s forces have been seeking out the vital location in hopes of crippling the fighting power of the Demon Slayer corps.

The series will also be adapted into a Kabuki play, which will premiere at the Shinbashi Enbujo in Tokyo from February to March 2024. The play will be part of the Super Kabuki II series, which is a style that “incorporates contemporary technology into traditional kabuki”, and is set to star Ichikawa Somegorō VIII, Ichikawa Danko, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, and Matsumoto Kōshirō X.