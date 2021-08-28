‘Manifest’ gets revived for fourth and final season on Netflix

Manifest has been revived for a fourth and final season on Netflix, the streaming giant has confirmed.

The supernatural drama, starring Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, was cancelled by NBC following its third season in June.

The first two seasons however proved popular on Netflix in the US, topping Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart, sparking renewal talks between NBC and Netflix with Warner Bros. Television.

Today (August 28), Netflix announced it has ordered 20 episodes of the drama from Warner Bros. TV and creator/executive producer Jeff Rake, who campaigned heavily this summer for fans not to give up on the show.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” Rake in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. He continued: “That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.” Bela Bajaria, Netflix Netflix’s Global Head of TV, added: “Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.” News of the show’s renewal went live at 8:28am PT on August 28 to commemorate the flight number and day each year that fans celebrate the supernatural drama. Advertisement Meanwhile, last year, Netflix responded to criticism regarding the cancellation of their shows. The streaming giant cut a number of shows short in 2020, including Teenage Bounty Hunters and Away after one season, and cancelling GLOW‘s fourth season despite filming having begun. “If you look at season twos and more, we actually have a renewal rate of 67%, which is industry standard,” said Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, per Deadline.

“We also do make a large amount of first season shows, which sometimes feels that we have more first season cancellations but if you look at the renewal rate it’s really strong.”